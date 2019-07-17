God provides all of us with the opportunity to better our self. The challenges we face daily is God’s way of watching us grow. If that power and growth are missing in your life, look for plan B. The power of God.
Pastor Howard’s sermon was titled Mark 1:35-45. Jesus awakes and goes to a solitary place to pray. Simon and his companions went to look for him. After finding Jesus, Simon was asked to go to other villages in order for Jesus to preach and drive out demons.
A man with leprosy came to Jesus and begged him saying “If you are willing, you can make me clean.” Jesus, filled with compassion, reached out his hand and touched the man saying “I am willing. Be clean.” Immediately the leprosy left him and he was cured.
The man with leprosy was sent away with a strong warning. Don’t tell anyone what has happened. Go to the priest and offer the sacrifices that Moses commanded for your cleansing as a testimony to them. Instead he went out and began to talk freely, spreading the news.
God can help keep you clean, only if you are willing. Be thankful for all the things God provides.
Announcements:
Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. Women’s Prayer & Bible Study
Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday School; 11 a.m. Morning Worship
Coming events:
July 28 Birthday Coffee Hour
July Birthday:
July 3 Colleen Bausch
July 14 Gayle Richardson
July 19 Cindy Dawson
July 22 Sid Brown
July 26 Jean Aldrich
July 29 Chris Coonts
Anniversaries:
July 8 Dan & Gloria Stanley
July 23 Bob & Tina Zinn
July 25 Jim & Jenny Franklin
Thought of the week: “Bear with each other and forgive whatever grievance you may have against one another. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.” Colossians 3:13
