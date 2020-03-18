The church is called on to act with selfless love. We can do this in this circumstance by watching out for those of us who are the most vulnerable. We will do this by encouraging those who are over 60 and have a health complication to consider avoiding gathering in large groups including church. We particularly would encourage people to reduce physical contact, increase space between those who are not part of your family group, and avoid those who have symptoms.
This does not mean that we should give up the function that church attendance provides? Absolutely not! We are to be in fellowship, so this means we should be increasing our safe social contacts in order to encourage one another. Call people, use face time, meet in safe non-crowded settings. We must also feed our souls. This calls for increased time of prayer, meditation on God’s word, and study of the Gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John) and other New Testament writings.
In addition, with all of the stress and sometimes negative comments in the atmosphere, we should follow the advice of Paul who wrote, “Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.” (Phil. 4:8) As much as we are able, we should strive to not be overcome with the cares and concerns of this life, but be lifted up and built up by living humbly and at peace with God.
In everything we should apply the 75 year test. What difference will it make in 75 years? Hanging onto the faith, even in times when others argue against you for that faith, is of real value. God is bigger than a virus.
