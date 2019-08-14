Have you experienced God’s glory today? By the way, we should count our many blessings, one by one. Open your eyes to what God does daily. That glimpse of glory and grace is a perfect picture for all to receive. Follow the light and hope God is offering.
This brings up an interesting question in Mark 3:4-6. To do good or to do evil, to save life or to kill? Will you reach out a hand and trust Jesus with faith or do evil?
God is right there when life is challenged. Remember, seek the Kingdom of God. As we grow in faith, God will enable us to stretch out our hand. Blessings are there, step out, but in faith and show the glory of God.
Announcements:
Wednesday 9:30 Women’s Prayer & Bible Study
Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday school; 11 a.m. Morning Worship
Coming events in August:
Aug. 14—No board meeting this month
Aug 15, 16, 17 Church yard sale
Aug 25 Ice Cream Social & birthday pie
August Birthdays:
17 Virgina Patterson
22 Gloria Stanley & Robert Thomas
30 Jake Pruit
Anniversaries:
10 Sed & Ruth Brown
21 Roger & Ginger Haworth
Thought of the week: “the Lord is good unto them that wait for him, to the soul that seeketh him.” Lamentation 3:25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.