Have you experienced God’s glory today? By the way, we should count our many blessings, one by one. Open your eyes to what God does daily. That glimpse of glory and grace is a perfect picture for all to receive. Follow the light and hope God is offering.

This brings up an interesting question in Mark 3:4-6. To do good or to do evil, to save life or to kill? Will you reach out a hand and trust Jesus with faith or do evil?

God is right there when life is challenged. Remember, seek the Kingdom of God. As we grow in faith, God will enable us to stretch out our hand. Blessings are there, step out, but in faith and show the glory of God.

Announcements:

Wednesday 9:30 Women’s Prayer & Bible Study

Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday school; 11 a.m. Morning Worship

Coming events in August:

Aug. 14—No board meeting this month

Aug 15, 16, 17 Church yard sale

Aug 25 Ice Cream Social & birthday pie

August Birthdays:

17 Virgina Patterson

22 Gloria Stanley & Robert Thomas

30 Jake Pruit

Anniversaries:

10 Sed & Ruth Brown

21 Roger & Ginger Haworth

Thought of the week: “the Lord is good unto them that wait for him, to the soul that seeketh him.” Lamentation 3:25

