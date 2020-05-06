The reports were coming in. What had happened? First there was the rising tension between Jesus and the authorities. Then Jesus was arrested. He was tortured enough that the torture killed many who faced it. Then Jesus was crucified dying on the cross, and having a trained killer insure his death with a stab by a spear.
His burial involved winding the body with cloths that held in pounds and pounds of spices. The process of preparing the body for the burial took too much time for Jesus’ family to finish the job prior to having to stop to observe a religious time away from any work.
Following the religious time of no work early in the morning as Jesus’ mother and her friends went to finish the job they discovered the unsealed tomb, at least one “man” dressed all in white reporting that Jesus had been raised from the dead, and some of them even encountered Jesus alive.
The reports made no sense to logical men who had followed Jesus. At first they did not believe. They heard the reports, and then some of them also interacted with the risen Jesus. They believed.
Two of them did not recognize Jesus as He came to walk with them. Jesus told them all about how God had inspired predictions of the coming of God’s special representative (the Messiah also called Christ). He reminded them from God’s inspired predictions that the Messiah would be rejected and suffer prior to being raised from the dead. He revealed himself to them as they gathered for a meal. They went directly to tell some in Jesus’ inner circle. There they were told that it was true Jesus had appeared also to some of Jesus’ other followers. Jesus was raised alive.
