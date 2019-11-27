We are in the season of thanksgiving and generosity. We are grateful for outstanding gifts to us and opportunities to give to others. We are reminded to be appreciative all the time for the ordinary. There is one other occasion in which to be thankful, and that is in the hard times.
This is particularly hard to do when those bad times keep us up at night and weigh us down during the waking hours. You might even ask yourself about the sanity of having a sense of thanks in hard seasons.
Yet it is in these perilous episodes that followers of Christ may receive the most help. When we are faced with these fires in life our faith is refined. Whenever we have to choose between trusting in God, and following the broken and deteriorating desires of this world, we have a chance to make our faith great.
God is present with us as we go through life. God’s care is not just in the easy and ordinary, but it is also where we have tried. Even though we may live in times that are as dark as a grave’s shadow, those who have trusted in Jesus can count on God to walk with us to a glorious future.
The church celebrated November birthdays and anniversaries after the service on Sunday.
It had a few holiday themed crafts left after the craft and baked food sale.
It is also looking to decorate the church for Advent-Christmas next week.
A lunch will be provided for the church volunteers for this upcoming event which will begin following the morning service.
