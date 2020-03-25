We have followed the advice for these times. It is inconvenient as all of us know, but we would not want to knowingly add to anyone’s misery. The actions that we take are not careless but filled with love and faith.
Faith reminds us that during changing events God is still working. The times may develop but God is timeless. God’s love does not leave us. The church is more than its buildings because of the constant presence of God. We must continue to do the work of the church. We must be faithful in prayer, vigilant in Bible study, humble in service, and continue to reach out to others building up the church through the means that we have available. It is a stretch for us to do this with social distancing, but we just need to look around and find out where God has already answered our prayers about how to do what God has asked us to do.
Let’s remember that God is always smarter than all of us individually and smarter than all of us put together. God has a way of setting things right. God cannot be fooled. God is right all of the time. God is not powerles, but more powerful than we can dream. God treats us with mercy not giving us what we deserve. In addition God is the living God who is active and whose plans are still in motion.
God has foreseen these times. God is not overcome by opposition to the plans of the Divine. God provides for those plans to be accomplished. The challenges of our lives are no problem for God. Jesus told the church, “I am with you until every single day in the age has been completed.” (Mt. 28:20)
