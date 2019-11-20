The twelve students of Jesus had seen miraculous results in the lives of people as Jesus came to heal spiritual and physical illnesses. Jesus had even sent these twelve out to perform miracles. When they came back to tell Jesus what they had seen, crowds came and Jesus then taught the people. The people needed to go home to eat but Jesus asked the twelve to round up what food they had.
There were five loaves of bread and two fish. After Jesus fed five thousand men with this food to their satisfaction, they saw the twelve pick up twelve baskets full of left-overs.
Immediately Jesus sent his students in a boat across the lake. He stayed on the land. Sometime around four or five in the morning Jesus saw them on the lake straining against the wind and went walking on the lake toward them. They thought that something terrible was going to happen to them since what they all saw must be a ghost.
Jesus saw them terrorized and tried to reassure them telling them that they shouldn’t be afraid because it was really him. Then he got into the boat and the wind died down.
Even though they had seen miracles with Jesus, had performed miraculous healings because of Jesus, and had seen Jesus feed over five thousand, they didn’t get it.
It is alright to start out not knowing about Jesus. It is perfectly fine to begin without faith. If a person has been exposed to the power of Jesus, it is normal to initially not have an understanding of the meaning of who Jesus is.
Jesus own students, at first, did not understand. They changed. They grew to have faith, and the good news is so can we.
