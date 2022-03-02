A story about Jesus as a twelve year old tells of a family trip to Jerusalem for a special religious holiday and feast. Mary and Joseph thought that Jesus was with friends or other family members as they journeyed via caravan back to their home, that was days away, following the feast.
On the second day they started to look for Jesus among those traveling with them, but did not find him. They decided to go back to Jerusalem. After looking for him for three more days they finally found him.
Mary expressed their worry to Jesus, but Jesus said that he was bewildered by their concern. He asked his parents why they did not know that he would be in his “Father’s house,” (he was referring to the temple and reminding them that his father was God). The story says that they did not understand but that Jesus went back with them and was obedient.
We should not find it shocking that there was miscommunication even in Jesus’ family. It seems that this problem is everywhere at times. Since we cannot read each other’s minds there is bound to be a difficulty once in a while.
What do we do about this? We could do what Jesus did. Jesus did not argue nor try to convince his parents that his way of thinking was the only way.
Instead he went along with his mother Mary and Joseph and returned to Nazareth and from the account, was a good young man growing up.
We can accept that there will be problems with expectations and people understanding our actions.
What we do from there is not to get filled with frustrations, but to be accepting, then go on from there to do the right thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.