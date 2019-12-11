Some advice given over 2500 years ago says, “Stop doing wrong, learn to do right.” (Isa. 1:16, 17) Another piece of good advice comes from only about 2000 years ago which says, “Godliness with contentment is great gain.” (1 Tim. 6:6)
If we are dissatisfied about the way that we feel, we should first try to make sure that we are doing what is right and seeking to satisfy God’s intention for us.
Please do not misunderstand. I am not saying that getting right with God will fix the pain of cancer, for instance. I am saying that no matter what bad feelings we may experience, whether it is emotional, social, or physical, we should seek God first. Then, trusting in God, we should seek to be content in all that we have.
There are conditions in which we should not be content. If we have the things that are necessary for life and health we will be content. If we are dealing with a persistent sin in our life we should not be content with that. Greed, for instance, is not a reason for discontentment.
There will always be troubles and pains. Life comes with pain at times. Christians are not going to be absent from the pains of this world until we find ourselves in the glories of God’s heaven provided that we remain faithful.
Until then we can be assured of the presence of God. It was Jesus who was well acquainted with how fragile we are and how painful times can become. He knows our pain and does not abandon us.
As we face the struggles of this season we can be assured that godliness and contentment are a winning duo.
