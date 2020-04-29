The charge was that the body of Jesus was stolen and then hidden away perpetrating a fraud on the religious world, we should reexamine the evidence. Is there evidence to support of such a thought?
Early on the Sunday morning following the death of Jesus, he appeared alive first to just the women that went to the tomb and to the soldiers who were guarding the tomb.
These women reported the stone at the entrance to the tomb had been rolled away, and their interactive appearance with men dressed in brilliant white and with Jesus. They told some of the inner circle of the followers of Jesus.
At first this report was not taken seriously by these men. Two of them went to the unguarded tomb.
These two discovered the tomb contained only the cloth wrappings that would be typical for being wound around the dead body. They did not find the body of Jesus and they believed that the report of Jesus body not being in the tomb was true. At that time not even the inner circle of Jesus followers were inclined to believe the women’s report of the resurrection.
Did the women hide the body? Were these the masterminds?
We know that it wasn’t the soldiers who would have taken the body. It was not the women who had the resources to do this.
Now the frightened inner circle of Jesus followers had been included in the list of those who had heard about Jesus’ resurrection.
Early on that Sunday morning without a body to be found some of the inner circle definitely did not believe in the resurrection. If it was not the guards, the women, or the followers of Jesus, who could have hidden a dead body without evidence turning up?
