While many countries think of themselves in terms of their own strength or some mythic beginning, ancient Israel was not that way. They did not come from a glorious beginning even though the strongest army in that region of the world at that time was defeated without any loss of life by Israel. They were not the shrewdest winners of a contest.
Their country did not come by being the most technologically advanced. Israel became a nation in the history of nations by being slaves. That was not the only reason that they became a nation. The God who is in human history caused the improbable events that brought about Israel.
God was constantly involved in the history of Israel even in warning the country about its downfall based upon Israel ignoring God. First the invasion of the Assyrians was predicted when half of the country was captured and then after some times of faithfulness followed by lapses in what God wanted, the country was captured nearly 600 years before Jesus.
There were times of restoration and downfall marked by the presence of God giving encouragement or challenge based upon the people’s relationship with God. This communication came through people who were inspired by the Spirit of God to speak as God instructed. Then there seemed to be silence from God until John the Baptist (a contemporary and predecessor of Jesus) came.
With many miraculous signs God was showing people that they should follow and listen to Jesus. Jesus himself pointed to the previous instructions by God (from hundreds of years before) to show that God wanted people to follow him.
Following Jesus’s post-death appearances Jesus gave the Spirit of God to his followers. This happened to help people know that God can forgive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.