Dave was dependable. He had lived close to “the intersection” all of his life. He had seen it grow from a place where cautious children could fetch the occasional stray ball, to a tangled, aggravating, growl of traffic.
People were so tense about that awful place that they would try to rip right through it in order to feel relief once it was behind. Something should have been done.
Finally something was done. Stop signs were to be installed. Dave was the one who installed the signs the first time. There were those who did not like the signs and decided to tear them down. Dave installed the signs again. As time went by Dave would be called on to reinstall the signs. He did this faithfully.
When asked about his role in this sign problem, Dave said, “It isn’t up to me to tell others how they should feel about the signs. It isn’t even up to me to patrol the signs, or to arrest the vandals. It will not be up to me to pronounce sentencing for those people. My job is to do my best to install the signs as has been decided.” Dave knew his job and he was dependable at it.
If a person speaking for God issues a warning to stop doing something, it is not up to the person warning to change minds about the behavior. It is not up to that person to arrest any violators. It will not be up to the person warning to prosecute or judge the accused offenders. It is just up to that person issuing the warnings to be dependable in doing their job.
God will take care of God’s job in the right time and in the right way.
