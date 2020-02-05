The women of the church have been preparing for the Mashed Potato Bar coming on the 21st. Tickets will be sold for the 5:30 to 7 p.m. event.
In the adult Sunday School that meets at 10 a.m., the temptations of Jesus were studied. Jesus was tempted as a weak human being. God’s power was demonstrated through Jesus, in his weakness, as Jesus resisted what the devil would send his way.
During the worship service, one topic that was brought to the forefront was people’s fear vs. God’s abundant love and grace. People grow up with fear. This is not all bad (to tell children not to talk to strangers, for instance).
People also develop habits about avoiding things over which they are not in control. The second grader misses a third or more of the spelling words on a test. This happens repeatedly and by the time spelling is part of that student’s fourth grade lessons they will have learned that they want to avoid the unpleasantness of spelling.
If a person sees no benefit in trying something, they may try to avoid it. This does not always work well in relationships. The one having fear, and therefore having to be in control all the time, robs themselves of the relationship’s potential.
God is seeking a great relationship with each of us. If we are afraid to enter that relationship of faith in Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior, insisting rather to be ever in charge, we miss out. This does not mean that we would have to give up control of our wills. No! We should be captains of our own souls, and steer them into the faith relationship with God rather than be blown around by the winds of fear.
