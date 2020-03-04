If you have a chance to be around a baby for, not just a couple of hours, on a plane, but throughout most of a day or week, you will notice the baby’s agenda. The baby can sleep and learn but it can also express needs. Babies get fussy when they need to be changed, when they do not feel good, and when they are hungry. Until the needs of a baby are met the baby will be fussy.
If you are providing for the baby you will learn from the baby that a fussy baby cannot change itself, feed itself, or ease the discomfort that it may experience all by itself.
Those providing for the baby learn to get up with the baby and do what is required in spite of anyone else’s plans or schedules.
We cannot keep a hungry baby from fussing very long just by distracting it. The baby calls us back to the reality that it is hungry.
You cannot pull a fast one on a baby. You are either feeding the baby when it is hungry, or you are not.
Christians are urged to “long for pure spiritual milk” (1 Peter 2:2) in order to grow up in Christ. We are to be like babies with one thing on our minds, and not to be distracted from that appetite for God.
We are not to fall for a substitute.
We are to be true to our purpose of growing into Christian maturity.
There is no lasting satisfaction in something that is not the real thing.
We are not to go after other gospels, other spiritual experiences, other forms of godliness, other philosophies, or other cares and concerns of this life. We must grow in Christ like a baby.
