Oops! I am not perfect. Last week I left out a comma. I wrote, “As they sat down to eat the man did something that gave away his identity.” I should have written, “As they sat down to eat, the man did something that gave away his identity.” Punctuation saves lives in the world of grammar. Jesus saves lives for eternity.
In the evening of the day of Jesus’ resurrection, ten of his closest followers were hiding from those who had plotted against Jesus. Behind locked doors they were talking about how Jesus had been seen alive. One of them had encountered him that day. Two followers, from outside of this group, had walked and talked with Jesus. A few women had talked with Jesus that morning.
Suddenly Jesus showed up in the room. The men could not believe that Jesus had risen from the dead. They thought that he was a ghost. Jesus, knowing their disbelief, showed them the holes in his side and at his hands, and told them to stop doubting. Finally he asked them for something to eat and he was given some broiled fish. He ate that in front of them. He encouraged them to believe, then he disappeared.
What was this experience? It wasn’t visual and audible hallucinations, because those things are private. You cannot see or hear another persons’ hallucinations. If it was a tall tale, then where was Jesus’ dead body? Where were the Roman forces that should have been dispatched to get revenge if one of their guard details was completely wiped out by a group of grave robbers? Where were the signs of struggle and where was the blood if such an effort had been made to take the body in the first place?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.