The first reports of Jesus appearing alive following his death and burial shocked his followers. They were not expecting this. There was some question about how this was happening. Was Jesus appearing as a ghost or was he a real live person?
Of course some of the questions about how Jesus did what he did could be answered by knowing that it was Jesus.
Before his death Jesus had been observed by his followers (as well as his enemies) doing things like restoring the sight to a man who had been born blind, healing a lame man, and healing a group of people of their skin diseases. Those who followed him knew of an instance where a person who had been incurably hemorrhaging had been cured, where people who had died came back to life, and where thousands were fed with a small amount of food. His inner circle saw him walk on water, and instantly calm a storm.
In these first reports of his appearing alive, Jesus had appeared as a healthy man at the grave area, he had appeared in a locked room, and he had appeared as a traveler walking to a town and entering a house. Some of the time he was not immediately recognized as Jesus.
At the end of each encounter he was recognized as Jesus who was alive following his death. Jesus was seen eating. He invited some to examine and even to touch his wounds. He interacted with the people who saw him dealing with the things happening in that moment as well as events in their own histories. He was observed at one time by over 500 people who were later available for cross examination.
Jesus was evidently alive and appeared to people that would know him.
