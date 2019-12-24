A teachable moment comes when a person has a situation in their life that allows them to ask the question “How is this working out?” It may come to an individual and it may come to a nation. The sad part of teachable moments comes either when the moment is present and the person refuses to explore any change or they insist on using the same destructive thinking that had brought them misery.
Every person has flaws. Our relationships have flaws. Our hopes and dreams, based upon our expectations and appetites have flaws. We are a nation of flawed individuals who expect others to live up to our ideals. When we are disappointed we tend to want to blame others and feel better by playing the victim.
There are certainly many people who are not like this. Not everyone is self-centered. Some organizations live to serve others more than serve themselves. Some are inspired to live for others in spite of high personal cost. Many organizations like this have noted the difficulty of gathering people who share those same motives. They have trouble recruiting.
What shall we do? Life is not working out just like we would want it to work out. Shall we play the blame-others game and see if someone will want to listen as we try to out victim our fellow victims?
Jesus said that if life here is weighing you down then you should go to him for rest. (He did not say that everyone who does this will live on easy street until the grave.) Since we find undeserved favor with God, we can discover a reason to accept our own faults and extend others some slack on theirs as we all try to make improvements.
