There was an old rancher who was dying. His family was gathered around as the beloved old man gave his final instruction. He drew up his strength to utter two phrases, “It’s in the book, make the lease payment.” Then he died with a final “I love you.”
Sometime after the funeral the deathbed statements were brought up. Some were surprised that there was a book and others were shocked that there was a lease payment. Most of them could not dream that the self-sufficient ranch could be part of a lease agreement. One of the man’s sons knew something about the book but no one knew about an actual lease. There was much heated discussion about what to do, until one who wanted to do more about the statements thought that someone should look at the book. Most wanted to ignore it.
The worn and frayed book was located, but none of it looked anything like a ledger. It looked as though the book was filled with old stories. Those in the family who did not think that they should have anything to do with any lease made up their minds that there was no lease and the old man was confused when he died. Only a few didn’t feel like this. One decided to read further.
Although the stories seemed confusing and filled with details now long irrelevant, there was a story line to be followed. Two parties entered into an agreement. One had given up a lot in order to make sure that the other party had access to the ranch.
The family decided that since there had been payments only in the past, they would not pursue any payments in the near future. Was this the right thing to do?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.