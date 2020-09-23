When Jesus was asked about the upcoming destruction of the temple about forty years before it happened, his first words (according to Mark 13) were, “Watch out that no one deceives you.”
What is so deceptive about the fulfillment of a prophecy concerning the destruction of the temple? Either a person will be given other signs to look for, or the event will come on suddenly and unexpectedly.
Jesus was talking about the destruction of the temple coming up in AD 70, but also other future events. The judgment of humanity will come with events that will happen before that happens.
Wars with nation rising against nation, earthquakes, and famines will be but the beginning of the events.
These kinds of events have been happening all through history. Why believe that humans will one day be accountable before God?
Jesus said that this would happen. He described people dismissing warnings about a boat-ride right up until calamity struck. Dismissing the miraculous out of hand comes with a danger. Like it or not, Christian and non-Christian will have to answer to God.
Jesus also said that there will be those who may say that they are Jesus who has come back, and they may even show miraculous signs in order to deceive those who would otherwise believe in Jesus. So what should a person believe?
There is one and only one Jesus who came for salvation once and only once for all time and for all people. Believe in him. There is, and will be, only this chance. Each person can come to faith in Jesus.
If they allow their faith to become so strong that it will pass the test of living in this world there will be rewards after. All others will face torment.
