Paul’s advice to the church at Rome included a reminder for the people of the church to love one another devotedly. While most of us think that the early church was a place where people did not have to be reminded to love one another, there were a couple of reminders that indicated that people in the church were not perfect (they were just forgiven).
There were many sacrifices that people made to make sure that fellow people of the church were cared for. When people got to the point that they had no food, others were known to sell property and make money available so that people would not go hungry. Offerings were collected to give to this cause even from churches that were located months, in travel time, away.
People in the church have always faced difficult decisions. We are called on to change our values from self-centered ones to loving God first, and loving our neighbors as much as we love ourselves. In a society that provides for self-centeredness occasionally, being challenged to cut down on that preoccupation could be rough for some. How can a person not love themselves fully all of the time? If they did manage to begin to do that, would it be dangerous?
Empathy will come more easily for some than it will for others. The more we are asked to step away from old habits, the more that we will feel uncomfortable. The answers to the previous questions have to do with motivation and trust. God’s outrageous love for people that provides for the best life after this world is over, has given us the motivation to be devoted to loving one another. God also helps us in our growth. We can trust God.
