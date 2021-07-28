If a person is at the top of society they may feel that there is very little need for change. If a person is in the middle then they may feel as though some things could change but other things should definitely not change. If a person is near the bottom of society they probably feel that if most things changed then that would be an improvement. If a person is at the very bottom of society they may try not to think of change because they wouldn’t want to get their hopes up.
The need for change is felt by those who want to improve their lives or who want to gain power over others. A politician advocating change may not feel any personal need for changes other than to remold society. They will take action if they feel that they can get something out of the deal.
God knows the intentions of each heart. God not only clearly sees each ones actions and attitudes, but God will take action in the exact right time and in the exact right way. God opposes the proud and is watching out for the cry of the humble.
Perhaps this is why God made an effort to tell people that God would settle accounts. People are advised to leave vengeance up to God. People are also advised to honor one another where that is due, and to honor one another in the church as though others were above themselves. Jesus said that a person conscripted to do a task should go beyond, and that we should not worry about our lives.
In this life we may get the petals of the rose or its thorns, but with God things will turn out as it should.
