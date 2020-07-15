God has interacted with humans in the past. The creation of Ancient Israel as a country was one example.
Another example was God communicating to people through prophets with messages that seemed, at the time, to be stranger than fiction, but which later became facts of history.
God is not just a nice feeling that we have inside. God is not some impersonal force within nature. God has demonstrated that the Divine is very much interested in people. God has shown up in the human neighborhood bringing us news that we are not God, but Jesus was God and is God.
Since God has shown up in our neighborhood, and since God is God (and not some internal chemical process in our own brains) God has set some conditions for a good relationship with the Divine.
God wants us to believe that God exists and that those who seek the one true God will be rewarded. God wants us to love God with everything we have in us, and that means we need to love our fellow human beings.
Issues of social justice have been on God’s mind for a lot longer than this country has been around.
On this topic, actions taken by some in the church have been heroic and historic. From taking a stand that women are equal to men as moral agents in a climate that clearly placed women as subservient to men, to insisting that all peoples are one in the church, to condemning prejudice based on economic status, and by reminding us all that those who have been given much have a duty to give much, the church has responded to God’s concern for social justice.
Thanks be to God who helps to inspire us to do the right thing.
