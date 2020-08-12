Jesus was in the temple teaching the people. The authorities came up to him and asked him by what authority he was teaching—was it from heaven or was it just human. He told them that he would answer them if they answered a question that he had. He then asked them about John the Baptist and whether John’s ministry was from heaven or was it just a matter of human will.
These leaders in their finery had to huddle. They said that if they were to answer that John’s ministry was from heaven then Jesus would ask them why they did not repent and do what John was telling them.
They also said that if they said that John had no instruction from God then the people may well have become violent towards them. (The people were firmly convinced that John had been a prophet of God.)
They finally said that they would answer with ignorance—that they did not know. Jesus responded that he was not going to tell them about his authority either.
As far as those leaders were concerned, God had put them in charge of the religious oversight of the people. Yet their past religious leaders had been wrong at times. God had to repeatedly send prophets to help the people understand the right way to go.
Jesus had just reminded them that a prophet had shown up. They already knew that Moses had said that there would be a special spokesperson that would come from God.
John the Baptist had denied being that special person but pointed to one who would come after him.
Those leaders had enough information to make the right choice.
We do not have to be like those who missed out. Let’s choose Jesus.
