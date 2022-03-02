Greetings from the Lord and His people at First Baptist Church (FBC). We hope you are encouraged by Christ’s presence today. Have you noticed He is busy and active with Orofino every day? He can be seen in His Spirit-filled believers who flavor our community as His ambassadors. These followers are eager to tell you more about His presence. Just ask one …
There is some joyful news to report. FBC has called Noah Hinton of Knoxsville, Tennessee, to become the new pastor. Rev. Hinton and his soon to be wife, Mia, will be on the church field the first week of June. The church family is eagerly awaiting our new under-shepherd. We are assured that he and his bride are praying for us continuously. We must pray for them.
Last week this column discussed briefly that having Godly leaders within a community is a well-known and accepted Christian ethic. Now today another ethical claim is offered as follows: In a just and righteous community followers of the Lord Jesus Christ fearlessly and tirelessly engage the community as representatives of Christ. Believers do not withdraw from public interaction but prayerfully and boldly seek it out. Christians are commissioned by the Son of God to take the gospel into the whole world beginning right where we live and work. Some have observed that it is hard to reach the world with the good news of the resurrected Jesus without reaching your neighborhood first.
Over time Christians have reached out in our cities and towns in a multitude of ways, for example, hospitals, rescue missions, crisis pregnancy centers, local churches, food pantries, and in many, many more avenues. As this column appears there are many local churches eager to reach out to you and your family with spiritual support of various types. Give one a call …
