The First Baptist Church welcomed for the second Sunday, a prospective pastor, Dr. Shaun Matako and wife Jodi to the pulpit Aug. 4. He preached on “Loving One Another.”
There are fifty times “one another” is mentioned in the Bible. One should be willing to do for one another as Jesus did in His short time. It reveals a true Christian. How we are able to show we love one another even if we don’t agree is all important. In John 13:35 it says “By this all men will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.”
Love is broken into an acronym. ‘L’ stands for our ability to listen to people. James 1:19 tells us “My dear brothers, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry.” Proverbs 12:15 says, “The way of a fool seems right to him, but a wise man listens to advice.”
Listening relies on concentration. People or children want to tell us about something. There is a need to hear. Learn to talk to one another. We shouldn’t be foolish. If we want to reach the community we need to be good listeners. People don’t care how much you know but how much you care!
‘O’ means offer help. In 1 Thess. 2:8 Paul writes, “We loved you so much that we were delighted to share with you not only the gospel of God but our lives as well….” It is a model of oneness. Offering help begins in church. Serve one another! We need to share our lives and give our time to the Food Bank, missionaries, and such to help assist them. It’s about loving one another. Do we really love one another?
‘V’ means value people. People here at our church have a great value for persons, there is love shown for members, they value their efforts. Be sure to offer praise to those people and demonstrate love for them, and others. Practice In Proverbs 25:11 where it says, “A word aptly spoken is like apples of gold in settings of silver.” Use skillfully chosen words. Tell a restaurant manager how you like his place, a store owner, and such.
‘E’ means emulate Jesus. One should act like Him, talk like Him, and sound like Him. Emulate means imitate.
In John 13:34 Jesus says, “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.” Peter 4:8 tells us “Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins.”
Read 1 Corinthians, it is the love chapter in the Bible. Substitute the word Jesus in 13:7. Jesus did all these things when He died on the cross. Substitute your name in these verses. Can you? Are we able to go to bat for one another?
Don’t gossip. One spark of gossip can start a fire in your community, don’t let it occur. Be careful of slander and accusations. Jesus knows our shortcomings but still loves us; He also knows our church’s shortcomings. Love overlooks. Forgive! Don’t keep track of the bad things that happen. Be a kind of church that shows love a little bit more.
The pastor spoke at the evening service.
Wednesday, Aug. 8 and every week is Ladies Bible Study at 10 a.m. to noon. Thursday Aug. 8 is Ladies Creative Fellowship with a sack lunch at 11 a.m. and potluck at 5:30 p.m. Next Sunday is a baptism. Come and join in the special event.
A Bible study for all ages is at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday with morning services at 11 a.m. Evening service is at 5 p.m.
