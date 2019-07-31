The First Baptist Church welcomed a prospective pastor, Dr. Shaun Matako and wife, Jodi, to the pulpit, July 28, Shaun has a doctorate in Counseling and has been a pastor for 23 years, serving the state of Ohio, also in Nampa, Idaho. Shaun has a passion for God and serving the Lord, prays, reads and studies the Bible, and has had extensive training in theology.
Shaun preached on the signs of a spiritual life. In Acts 2:41 -47. Verse 47 says “enjoying the favor of all the people. And the Lord added to their number daily those who were being saved.” Love happened after the action. The signs outside the church make an impact by putting on Christ.
There are five characteristics that show spiritual life. The first one is “dusty shoes”. Those people make a difference. In Acts 10:28 Luke says that Jesus is a great model for us. “You are well aware that it is against our law for a Jew to associate with or visit a Gentile. But God has shown me that I should not call anyone impure or unclean.”
Jesus went out in the world preaching the gospel and went to the hurting and needy. John 17:18 says, “As you sent me into the world, I have sent them into the world.” We should have dusty shoes also. We have to go the extra mile and be deliberate like Jesus. Be the salt of the earth and live the life of Jesus-the light of the world. Influence a little leads into influence a great deal.
The second one is “worn-out knees.” Prayer is depending on the Father. “Very early in the morning, while it was still dark, Jesus got up, left the house and went off to a solitary place, where he prayed.” (Mark 1:35) Prayer is the real battleground and means “power”.
The third one is “sleeves rolled up”. Matthew 10:28 tells us, “Just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but be serve, add to give his life as a ransom for many.” We need to be used by God just like Jesus. No task is too minimal for us to do, we are meant to serve, to help out. We are to live an authentic life.
Number four is “open hands”. We are to live a generous life. In Galatians 1:4, the author tells us, “who gave himself for our sins to rescue us from the present evil age, according to the will of our God and Father, and in 2:20, “I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.” Jesus lived a life of giving so should we do the same.
The last characteristic is “outstretched arms”. “When Jesus landed and saw a large crowd, he had compassion on them and healed their sick.” (Matthew 14:14). Jesus always moved to be there just at the right time with the right words and actions and with open arms. He is the Lord of all and always will be forevermore!
The pastor spoke at the evening service and on Wednesday night. He will be back next Sunday, August 4, to give messages at both morning and evening services. Come and hear him speak and be prepared to vote after the morning service whether you would like him to be our permanent pastor. All members need to vote.
Wednesday. July 31, is Ladies Bible Study at 10 a.m. to noon. There will be a potluck next Sunday, August 4, as we entertained the prospective pastor and his wife, with ham, turkey and all the fixings; including apple, pecan, and huckleberry cream cheese pies last Sunday.
Bible studies for all ages is at 9:45 every Sunday with morning services at 11 a.m. Evening services is at 5 p.m. Call the church for Wednesday services at 208-476-5412.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.