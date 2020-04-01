In response to the current guidelines Faith Lutheran Church, Pierce, will practice social distancing through April 30. They regret there will be no Church activities, celebrating Easter at home will be a new experience.
There are many worship opportunities on Facebook and YouTube, sermons are in a plastic container on the Church porch, help yourself. Join in continued prayer for all effected by COVID-19. For help or questions call Nancy at 208 464-2463.
