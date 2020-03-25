Faith Lutheran Church, Pierce, on the recommendations for helping to stop the spread of the virus, will not be holding any Church activities through March 29.
After March 29, we will assess the situation and make decisions which we will post in the paper and at the Church.
Sermons and activity pages for kids are available in a plastic tote on the Church porch, help yourself.
If you need and further information or assistance please call Nancy Maki 208-464-2463
