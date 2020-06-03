Faith Lutheran Church Congregation, Pierce, invites you to join them as they resume Worship Services on Sunday, June 7 at 10 a.m.
They look forward to meeting again and will have virus safety practices in place.
Call Nancy Maki 208 464-2463 if you have questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.