Due to the latest national recommendations and the concern for our community and congregation, the decision has been made by the Council of Faith Lutheran Church, Pierce to suspend all Church activities until after March 29. The situation will be assessed at this time and notice given.
Sermons will be mailed upon request. Please pray for wisdom for our leaders and all effected by this crisis.
If you have questions call Nancy Maki at 208 464-2463.
