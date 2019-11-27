Do you know who your neighbor is? The Bible tells of a lawyer who asked Jesus about inheriting eternal life so Jesus asked him how he understood the law (Luke10:25-26KJV). The lawyer responded, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbour as thyself (v27KJV). Jesus confirmed his answer but the lawyer wanting to justify himself asked, “And who is my neighbour?” (V28-29KJV). Jesus went on to tell the parable of the Good Samaritan (V30-37KJV).
So we ask ourselves, “And who is my neighbour?” Like the priest and the Levite, we can walk in our own righteousness and see some people who are less loveable or who are a challenge to love. We can say we love them and profess our love for our neighbor but the Bible says, “My little children, let us not love in word, neither in tongue; but in deed and in truth” (1John3:18KJV). We must live our love and do something to show our love for our neighbor.
If we only love those who are easy to love or who love us, Jesus says, “For if ye love them which love you, what reward have ye? Do not even the publicans the same? And if ye salute your brethren only, what do ye more than others? Do not even the publicans so?” (Matthew5:46-47KJV). We must remember that each and every one of us must look at Jesus’ sacrifice as “He did it for me.” With that perspective, we should look at our self as Paul looked at himself when he said, “This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief. Howbeit for this cause I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might show forth all long suffering, for a pattern to them which should hereafter believe on him to life everlasting” (1Timothy1:15-16KJV). The pattern He gave us is to love the unlovable. Do we?
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.