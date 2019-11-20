Do you know why the Bible truths are accepted by some and not by others? The Bible says, “For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart” (Hebrews4:12KJV).
The thoughts and intents of the heart are the basis of our character. See, anyone can profess to be a Christian but only the Bible can make us a Christian.
The Bible says, “Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth” (John17:17KJV).
Bible sanctification is not based a pleasant, comfortable feeling or self-satisfaction.
Bible sanctification means a change from the inside out. We can act the Christian by talking it, going to church and even doing good deeds for all to see. But, we cannot conceal anything from the eyes of our Holy God. Only He can see the devising, planning and scheming of our hearts.
The Bible says, “I the LORD search the heart, I try the reins, even to give every man according to his ways, and according to the fruit of his doings” (Jeremiah17:10KJV).
If we hear a plain, “Thus saith the Lord” our will and our mind must bend to come into obedience to His will.
This is where “the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.”
True Bible sanctification, inspired by the Spirit of God will lead us to obey God’s commandments.
The Bible says, “Teach me thy way, O LORD; I will walk in thy truth: unite my heart to fear thy name” (Psalms86:11KJV).
Sadly, to some, God’s way is not in line with the personal will and desires of the heart so the truth is not accepted. Thus the Word of God is a two-edged sword.
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
