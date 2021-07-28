Do you know the three things you need for the harvest (Part2)? Last week we studied and found that we need the seed, which is the Gospel (Matthew13:19KJV, 1Peter1:25KJV) and the ground which is the heart (Matthew13:19KJV) and the sower is Jesus (Matthew13:37KJV).
However, the seed and the ground will not produce a harvest without water, or the rain. When we prepare our gardens soil, we need water to soften the hardened ground so we can till it, plant the seed. Then the water helps the seed to germinate and bring forth the plant which will lead to the harvest.
The same is true with the Gospel seed. We can hear the Word of God and receive it in our heart but, if the heart is not softened by the “rain,” it will be like the seed sown by the wayside, the stony ground or in the thorns (Matthew13:3-9KJV). So what is the rain that we need? The Bible says, “Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will show you things to come” (John16:13KJV). We need the Holy Spirit to lead and guide us and soften our hearts.
The Bible refers to the Holy Spirit as the “rain” when it says, “For I will pour water upon him that is thirsty…I will pour my spirit upon thy seed…” (Isaiah44:3KJV). Water poured from heaven is called rain and in the same verse God says the water is His Spirit. The Holy Spirit is also referred to as rain in this Bible passage, “Be glad then, ye children of Zion, and rejoice in the LORD your God: for he hath given you the former rain moderately, and he will cause to come down for you the rain, the former rain, and the latter rain in the first month” (Joel2:23KJV).
The former, or early rains, are necessary during the planting season and the latter rain is necessary at harvest time. Next week we’ll look at the harvest Jesus is preparing to reap.
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
