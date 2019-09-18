Do you know how we are to strengthen our faith? Sometimes folks say, “I wish I had faith like…” or “she has more faith than I do.” Sometimes it seems like some have more faith than others but it is more a matter of some having a stronger faith. The Bible says “God hath dealt to every man the measure of faith” (Romans12:3KJV).
So, how do we strengthen our faith? The Bible says, “…I will remember the years of the right hand of the most High. I will remember the works of the LORD: surely I will remember thy wonders of old (Psalms77:10-11KJV). If we will remember every single gift, or blessing, we receive from God, our faith will be strengthened. The reason some seem to have more faith is because they talk more of the blessings that they receive from God.
The Bible says, “Give thanks unto the LORD, call upon his name, make known his deeds among the people. Sing unto him, sing psalms unto him, talk ye of all his wondrous works” (1Chronicles16:8-9KJV). Our testimony of Christ’s faithfulness is one of the best ways we can reveal Christ to the world. Not only will our testimony benefit others, but it will actually strengthen our faith more than by hearing the testimony of others.
So, the more we talk of Him the more it benefits us. As we think of the blessings, speak of them, and hear ourselves speak of them, the more we will realize just how much He does for us and our faith will be strengthened.
By sharing our testimony and living a Godly life, He will work through us for the salvation of many souls.
It is God’s desire, and our pleasure, to lift up our praises to Him. The Bible says, “Because thy lovingkindness is better than life, my lips shall praise thee. Thus will I bless thee while I live…and my mouth shall praise thee with joyful lips” (Psalms63:3-5KJV).
Therefore, rather than doubt our faith, let’s remember our blessings and share them with others.
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
