Do you know how to be free from the burden of sin? The Bible tells us of Jesus freeing men who are possessed by demons (Mark1:21-26; 5:1-13KJV).
No doubt, their lives of sin, frivolity and intemperance, resulted in demons possessing them. The Bible says, “…curse causeless shall not come” (Proverbs26:2KJV). But, they recognized Jesus as the one to deliver them.
Neither was able to speak his own words but they came to Jesus. The first in the Synagogue (church) (Mark1:21-23KJV) and the other from among the tombs (Mark5:1-6KJV). In both cases the demons spoke through the possessed men and acknowledged Jesus “Saying, Let us alone; what have we to do with thee, thou Jesus of Nazareth? Art thou come to destroy us? I know, thee who thou art, the Holy One of God” (Mark1:24KJV), “I adjure thee by God, that thou torment me not” (Mark5:7KJV). Remember, the devils believe in God and tremble (James2:19KJV) and the hellfire is “prepared for the devil and his angels:” (Matthew25:41KJV).
In both cases, Jesus freed these men of their demons. Their lives looked hopeless to most people but to anyone who wants freedom from sin must come to Jesus. See, God gives us free choice and never forces our will. But if we truly want freedom from sin, even if we don’t know how to pray, Jesus will hear the unspoken pleas from the heart. Every appeal from every soul that needs the Savior will be heard by the only One who is able to deliver us and save us from the bondage of sin.
The Bible says, “Shall the prey be taken from the mighty, or the lawful captive delivered? But thus saith the LORD, Even the captives of the mighty shall be taken away, and the prey of the terrible shall be delivered: for I will contend with him that contendeth with thee, and I will save thy children” (Isaiah49:24-25KJV).
Do you need a Savior? You may not know Him, or how to pray or how to ask but Jesus says “come unto me…” (Matthew11:28-30KJV).
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
