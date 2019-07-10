Do you know that we sin in two different ways? The Bible says, “Whosoever committeth sin transgresseth also the law: for sin is the transgression of the law” (John3:4KJV). Most think of this as breaking the Ten Commandments, which is true. These would be sins of commission or doing what we ought not.
Jesus summed up the Law in this way: “Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind (the first four Commandments). This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself (the last six Commandments) (Matthew22:27-39KJV).
Jesus clarifies this in the parable of the sheep and the goats to illustrate the coming judgment (Matthew25:31-46KJV). He illustrates a separation of those who love their neighbour and those who do not. He says to those who will enter into His kingdom, “For I was an hungered, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty…ye gave me drink…a stranger…ye took me in: Naked…ye clothed me: …sick…ye visited me:…in prison…ye came unto me (v35-36KJV). The righteous ask when they did this and Jesus says, “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me (v37-40KJV).
He then turns to those on the left and says, “Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels: For I was an hungered,…ye gave me no meat:…thirsty,…ye gave me no drink: …a stranger, …ye took me not in: naked, …ye clothed me not: sick, and in prison,…ye visited me not (v41-43KJV). They ask when they did not minister to Him and He says, “Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye did it not to one of the least of these, ye did it not to me (v44-45KJV). These would be sins of omission or not doing what we should have done.
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.