Do you know that the Bible talks about global warming? There is a lot of talk about how the earth’s temperature is rising, the polar cap is melting and how mankind is destroying the earth. And there is an international movement led by a young girl who wants to save the planet for future generations. She even gets quite angry at times.
Well, the Bible has foretold these things when is says, “And the nations were angry, and thy wrath is come, and the time of the dead, that they should be judged, and that thou shouldest give reward unto thy servants the prophets, and to the saints, and them that fear thy name, small and great; and shouldest destroy them which destroy the earth” (Revelation11:18KJV).
Perhaps the earth’s temperature is rising and perhaps not, but God promised that the earth would not be destroyed by a flood again (Genesis9:11KJV).
However, He does say that it will be destroyed by fire. “But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up” (2Peter3:10KJV).
When Jesus comes again, and it will be no secret as some believe, everything will be completely burned up except those who have died in Christ and those who are alive in Christ when He comes (1Thessalonians4:13-18KJV).
Why would He do this? The Bible says, “And as it was in the days of Noe, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man” (Luke17:26KJV).
Also, “…bringing in the flood upon the world of the ungodly; And turning the cities of Sodom and Gomorrha into ashes condemned them with an overthrow, making them an ensample unto those that after should live ungodly” (2Peter2:5-6KJV).
So God gives us examples and warning but He lovingly pleads “…I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked; but that the wicked turn from his way and live…” (Ezekiel33:11KJV). Will we choose life today?
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
