Do you know the Bible tells us who will be in heaven? The Bible says, “The sinners in Zion are afraid; fearfulness hath surprised the hypocrites…” (Isaiah 33:14 KJV). Who are the sinners and hypocrites? Anyone who transgresses God’s Law (1John3:4KJV) without repenting and confessing their sins (1John 1:9 KJV) and/or who say they know Jesus when they really don’t (1John2:4KJV). The Bible tells us to change our ways and watch our speech (James3:1-12KJV). It likens our speech to a pure stream which cannot send forth both salt water and fresh water (v12KJV) and we ought not to bless God the Father and curse men, who are made in the image of God, with the same mouth (v9-10KJV).
The Bible says, “…Who among us shall dwell with the devouring fire? Who among us shall dwell with everlasting burnings?” (Isaiah33:14KJV).
See, “God is a consuming fire” (Hebrews 12:29 KJV) but that fire will only consume sin (Daniel 3KJV).
The fire consumed the guards but did not touch the three worthies who were obedient to God (v19-26KJV).
The Bible says, “He that walketh righteously, and speaketh uprightly; he that despiseth the gain of oppressions, that shaketh his hands from holding of bribes, that stoppeth his ears from hearing of blood, and shutteth his eyes from seeing evil” (Isaiah 33:15 KJV).
We can do these things in our life only through the power of Christ (Phillipians4:13KJV) and to deny that this is possible is to deny Christ and His power to save (Titus2:10-12KJV).
The Bible promises, “He shall dwell on high: his place of defence shall be the munitions of rocks: bread shall be given him; his waters shall be sure” (Isaiah33:16KJV).
Friends, there is a time of trouble coming such as never was (Daniel12:1KJV) and our only safety and defense is in the Rock of our refuge (Ps94:22KJV).
His promises of deliverance from trouble, the wicked and the plagues are plain and sure (Psalms91KJV).
The promise finishes, “Thine eyes shall see the king in his beauty: they shall behold the land that is very far off” (Isaiah33:17KJV).
Who would want to miss this? Our life on this planet is but a moment and we should use that time in preparation for eternity.
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
