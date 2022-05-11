Do you know how to be an overcomer?
Jesus gave us the pattern to follow in resisting the devil’s wily temptations.
After being baptized, the Bible says, “Then was Jesus led up of the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted of the devil” (Matthew4:1KJV).
Jesus can relate to us because He “was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin (Hebrewa4:15KJV). He submitted Himself to the devil’s three greatest temptations that get us and He showed us how to overcome them.
He began by fasting. Why? Because the devil knows this is a tremendous weak point in humanity. Remember, it was appetite that caused Adam and Eve to sin (Genesis3:1-6KJV). First, he cast doubt upon what God really said (V1-4).
Once he gets us to question God’s authority and His Word, he appeals to our own reasoning. He appealed to the benefit of eating the forbidden fruit (V5).
The devil’s own desire is to be like God (Isaiah 14:12-14KJV) and he appeals to our appetite to make us think we are really benefitting from something that is really detrimental to our health. He makes us think we really need the food now and in excess quantities. The aroma, the appearance, the benefit it will bring (Genesis3:6KJV) all lead to making us weak.
Jesus fasted for forty days and should have been “starving,” as we like to say, so the bread was a tremendous temptation (Matthew4:2-3KJV).
How often do we indulge in appetite when we are not even really hungry? When we try to satisfy our taste, especially when we are not really hungry, we weaken the brain and excite the nervous system. It’s at this point that our ability to think properly is affected.
After eating the forbidden fruit, Eve went and gave it to Adam and he ate (Genesis3:6KJV).
The lust of the eyes, flesh and pride of life (1John2:16KJV) cause each of us to fall. Jesus’ example of fasting teaches us that if we suffer a little hunger, we will be able to keep our mind stayed on more sacred and eternal things. Try fasting once in a while but consult your doctor first.
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh-day Adventists)
