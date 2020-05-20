Do you know how we ought to live while we are here on this earth?
The Bible says of the devil was cast out of heaven and “neither was their place found any more in heaven” (Revelation12:7-9KJV).
In addition, the Bible says of Adam, “…God sent him forth from the garden of Eden” (Genesis3:22-23KJV).
The devil was cast out of heaven, and Adam out of Eden, because they did not want to obey God’s Law.
Sin cannot exist in perfect environments like heaven and Eden. God’s Law is the standard of perfection for heaven and earth.
Can any of us expect to enter into heaven if we disobey God’s Law here on earth? When we come into a saving relationship with Christ, we profess to bring heaven within our hearts in our daily life. We ought to say with Christ, “I delight to do thy will, O my God: yea, thy law is within my heart” (Psalms40:8KJV).
We can only do this by complete surrender and dependence upon Christ (Phillipians4:13KJV). Jesus says, “I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life” (John 8:12 KJV).
We have the choice to walk in darkness (sin) or the Light (obedience).
The Bible says, “Know ye not, that to whom ye yield yourselves servants to obey, his servants ye are to whom ye obey; whether of sin unto death, or of obedience unto righteousness?” (Romans6:16KJV).
I like the following verses which say, “But God be thanked, that ye were the servants of sin, but ye have obeyed from the heart that form of doctrine which was delivered you. Being then made free from sin, ye became the servants of righteousness” (Romans6:17-18KJV).
We ought to be preparing ourselves for heaven daily by thinking of heaven and God’s Law which rules there. That same Law should rule in our hearts. Shall we disappoint our Lord and Saviour? Shall His death be in vain for you or for me? If heaven is our objective, there should be nothing on this earth that is too difficult to surrender.
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
