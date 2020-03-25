Do you know that we are never alone? The Bible says, “O LORD, thou hast searched me, and known me. Thou knowest my downsitting and mine uprising, thou understandest my thought afar off” (Psalms139:1-2KJV).
God knows everything that we do, where we go, what we say, what we think. In other words, there is nothing that He does not know about us. Sometimes, we think we are alone, working, studying, driving, walking or any other activity, and then something happens. We say or do something and immediately look around and even let out a sigh of relief that no one else was around. But, the Bible says He knows everything (Psalms139:3-12KJV).
See, every single one of us has a constant companion whether we want Him or not. God is always there, so no matter what we do, there is a True Witness, God. There is nothing that we can say or do or think that can escape His knowledge as He is an omniscient God. Our words may not be heard or our actions seen by any human, but God hears and see everything.
Even though we may contain our anger inside so no one else can see or hear it, He does. Even though we may not speak a vain or profane word, He hears it in our thoughts. Even though we are the only one around for miles and miles, He is there to witness our every act and word.
We cannot deceive Him and we cannot escape our accountability to Him.
And being accountable, He wants us to tell Him when we do something wrong so He can forgive us.
The Bible says, “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1John1:9KJV).
Our God is always with us to help us and strengthen us so that we can become overcomers of our sins and sit with Him on His throne (Revelation3:21KJV).
So next time you think you are alone, remember you have a companion watching you who’s ever ready to help you.
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
