Do you know how to find rest? The Bible says, “Take My yoke upon you, and learn of Me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls” (Matthew 11:29KJV).
Jesus is speaking to every one of us because we are all wearied and heavy laden. Only Christ can remove all of the burdens of life. The Bible says, “Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you” (1Peter5:7KJV). And whether we know it or not, our greatest burden we carry is the burden of sin.
The burden of all the sins of the world for all time were crushing the life out of Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane. The Bible says, “…his sweat was as it were great drops of blood falling down to the ground” (Luke22:44KJV). Jesus died for all of our sins. The Bible says, “…and the LORD hath laid on him the iniquity of us all” (Isaiah53:6KJV). So, even if we do not confess a single sin, we are not crushed by their weight, but we still carry a burden for them. Only confession to Jesus will completely free us (1John1:9KJV).
There is no sin too great for Him to forgive except the one we don’t confess. He promises “I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee” (Hebrews13:5KJV). There is no sin that He cannot relate to because He “was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin” (Hebrews4:15KJV). There is no sorrow that He has not experienced because “He is despised and rejected of men; a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief” (Isaiah53:3KJV). There is no hurt that He cannot heal because “He healeth the broken in heart, and bindeth up their wounds” (Psalms147:3KJV). There is nothing that can separate us from His love for the mountains shall depart, and the hills be removed; but my kindness shall not depart from thee, neither shall the covenant of my peace be removed, saith the LORD that hath mercy on thee (Isaiah54:10KJV).
Will you let Jesus free you from the burden of sin?
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
