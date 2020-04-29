Do you know what it means to persevere? It means to fight; to struggle; to endure. Paul said it best when he said, “…I die daily” (1Corinthians15:31KJV).
We, like him, must continually struggle with our own desires which so often conflict with our duty to God’s will. Instead of doing our will, we must seek and do God’s will. This is crucifying to our nature and is not something that we can do in a moment, day, or year. This takes a lifetime and without a persevering effort to do God’s will, how can we, like Paul say, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith” (2Timothy4:7KJV).
We cannot ever let our guard down, act on impulse, or forget our baptismal vow to turn from sin and live a life in Christ. The Bible says, “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour” (1Peter5:8KJV).
The devil does not leave us alone just because we claim we are baptized or saved. On the contrary, his assaults become more fierce and frequent and one sin, one impulsive act, can cost us our salvation because we know not when our last breath will be.
The Bible says, “…work out your own salvation with fear and trembling” (Phillipians2:12KJV).
This takes effort on our part. Think about it this way, if we lost our job, home, life savings, business and we were totally broke, what would we do? Would we sit around and say I’m well off, secure and have no worries? No. It would take a lot of work to restore our situation.
Well my friends, the same is true regarding our fallen nature. When God made man in His image, we were perfect. No sin, no flaws, no sickness, no feebleness, etc. We had a sinless nature and it is not easy to restore that nature.
We must do as Jesus did and “Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you” (James4:7KJV).
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
