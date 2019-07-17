Do you know how to realize the power of faith? The Bible tells of a woman who suffered with an issue of blood for twelve years and spent all she had on physicians but none could help her (Luke8:43-48KJV). Many in the crowd pressed on Jesus as He walked but He noticed when one in particular touched Him (v46). All wanted healing but hers was a touch of faith and she was healed.
So comes our healing. We must have more than a casual relationship with Jesus. The Bible says, “Thou believest that there is one God; thou doest well: the devils also believe, and tremble” (James2:19KJV). Saving faith is more than just accepting the Gospel or that Jesus came to save the world.
It is when we accept Jesus as our personal Saviour that we receive the spiritual healing that we need. We must accept the Bible promises as personal promises.
When we truly and whole-heartedly believe in and accept Jesus as our personal Saviour, we can say God gave His only-begotten Son that “I,” “should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16KJV). To fully surrender to Jesus, according to His word, means that “I” personally receive His saving grace. The Bible says, “I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me” (Galatians 2:20KJV).
This Scripture helps to illustrate the personal covenant relationship we enter into with God. By being “crucified with Christ”, we give ourselves to Him because He “gave himself for me.”
We now have a conquering power that we can only get from a living faith in Him. The Bible says, “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me” (Phillipians4:13KJV).
Friends, “all things” means there is no habit, no pain, no trial, no sin that we cannot conquer when we have Jesus.
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.