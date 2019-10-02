Do you know what the best state is for us to live? The Bible tells us of a particular state and that is the state of surrender.
See, we may pick and choose whatever we want to do, how and when to do it. But the Bible says, “There is a way that seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death” (Proverbs16:25KJV).
Why would that be? Can we make good decisions by following our own heart, doing our own will, speaking our own words, and directing our steps?
Well, the Bible says, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?” (Jeremiah17:9KJV).
We must fully surrender our heart to Jesus because He searches the heart and will judge us based on what we do (Jeremiah17:10KJV).
To surrender our heart to Jesus means we have to surrender our will to Him. Our will is in our heart so the Bible tells us “Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life” (Proverbs4:23KJV).
Have you ever said something that you wish you had never said? Perhaps the wrong person heard it or someone repeated it. Well, the Bible counsels us to “Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O LORD, my strength, and my redeemer” (Psalms19:14KJV).
If we surrender our words to Him the Bible says “If any man offend not in word, the same is a perfect man, and able also to bridle the whole body” (James3:2KJV).
To bridle the whole body requires a complete surrender of our will. Let our prayers be: “Order my steps in thy word: and let not any iniquity have dominion over me” (Psalms119:133KJV); “Teach me thy will for thou art my Father. Thy Spirit is good; lead me into the land of uprightness (Psalms143:10KJV).
Teach me thy way, O LORD; I will walk in thy truth: unite my heart to fear thy name” (Psalms86:11KJV).
A full surrender is a choice (Psalms40:8KJV) and our eternity is dependent upon it (Proverbs2:20-22KJV).
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
