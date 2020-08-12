Do you know why we are to only worship God?
Part three
The last two weeks we’ve seen that God is the Creator of all things and that there is no other that can compare with Him (Isaiah40:25-26KJV); that God’s end time message is calling us to worship the Creator as He says, “…Fear God, and give glory to him; for the hour of his judgment is come: and worship him that made heaven, and earth, and the sea, and the fountains of waters” (Revelation14:7KJV) and that this Scripture directly references the second, third and fourth days of creation.
As a matter of fact, Revelation14:7 almost directly quotes the fourth Commandment which points directly to the Creator as it says, “Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy… the seventh day is the sabbath of the LORD thy God…For in six days the LORD made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day… the LORD blessed the sabbath day, and hallowed it” (Ex20:8-11KJV).
The Bible goes on to say, it is “a sign... that ye may know that I am the Lord your God” (Ezekiel 20:20KJV). Why? “For in six days the Lord made heaven and earth, and on the seventh day he rested, and was refreshed” (Exodus 31:17KJV). Therefore, the Sabbath will be a sign of our loyalty to God as long as God is the Creator.
The Bible says, “For we which have believed do enter into rest, as he said… if they shall enter into my rest: although the works were finished from the foundation of the world… And God did rest the seventh day from all his works” (Hebrews4:3-4KJV). God’s works were finished on the seventh day of creation.
God does not grow weary (Isaiah40:28) and He does not change (Malachi3:6KJV). And the Bible says, “For if Jesus had given them rest, then would he not afterward have spoken of another day. There remaineth therefore a rest to the people of God” (Hebrews4:8-9KJV). So our loyalty to God is to rest as He rested.
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
