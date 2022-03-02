Do you know how to be completely free? One may say, “I am completely free because I live in the United States and the constitution guarantees my freedom.” Perhaps, but just seeing what’s going on in America can make one wonder.
However, the Bible tells us how we can be completely free. Jesus said, “If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed” (John8:36 KJV).
Both God and man have laws that we are to obey. If obedient to God’s Law, we will never break a single manmade law because God’s Law has principles that will lead us to a higher standard. This standard was set and lived out by our Saviour, Jesus Christ, Who was made in the likeness of man yet He was without sin. (Phillipians2:6-8KJV; Hebrews 4:15KJV). He Who never sinned, the spotless “Lamb of God” suffered the full penalty of the Law so that we can be “free from the law of sin and death” (John1:29KJV; Romans 8:1-2KJV).
Does this freedom mean we are free from the Law by faith? The Bible says, “Do we then make void the law through faith? God forbid: yea, we establish the law” (Romans3:31KJV).
One may say, “but we are under grace and not the Law.” The Bible says, “What then? shall we sin, because we are not under the law, but under grace? God forbid” (Romans 6:15KJV). Does obedience to the Law justify us? No. However, “by the law is the knowledge of sin” (Romans3:20KJV) and if we eliminate the Law “there is no transgression” (Romans4:15KJV). Imagine what the world would be like without God’s Law.
Jesus made us free by His complete obedience to God’s Law (John15:10KJV). Much is said about love. However, love without obedience is not the love of God (1John2:5KJV). Imagine what the world would be like if everyone obeyed God’s Law. The Bible says, “But God be thanked, that ye were the servants of sin, but ye have obeyed from the heart that form of doctrine which was delivered you. Being then made free from sin, ye became the servants of righteousness” (Romans6:17-18KJV). The choice of the heart is ours (Romans6:16KJV).
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
