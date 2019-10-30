Do you know what it means to blaspheme the Holy Spirit? Jesus said, “Wherefore I say unto you, All manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men: but the blasphemy against the Holy Ghost shall not be forgiven unto men” (Matthew12:31KJV). He said this in response to the Pharisees who accused Him of casting out devils “by Beelzebub the prince of the devils” (v24). They were denying the power of God working in and through Jesus and instead giving the credit to the devil.
This assertion was not just an impulsive reaction or something done in ignorance because when we commit that type of sin, Jesus winks (Act17:30KJV). Even if they were blaspheming Jesus, Jesus said, “And whosoever speaketh a word against the Son of man, it shall be forgiven him” (Matthew12:32KJV). Why would this be when “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me” John14:6KJV). The answer is because Jesus died for everyone (Romans5:8KJV) so He is ever willing and able to forgive everyone who repents of and confesses their sins (1John1:9KJV).
However, it is the Holy Spirit who leads us to Jesus (John15:26KJV) because “he will reprove the world of sin, and of righteousness, and of judgment” (John16:8KJV) and this is what brings us to repentance. To continually reject the Holy Spirit is the unpardonable sin because doing so places one under the power of an evil spirit who will lead away from Jesus. Jesus said, “but whosoever speaketh against the Holy Ghost, it shall not be forgiven him, neither in this world, neither in the world to come (Matthew12:32KJV). Lucifer’s sin in heaven was one of pride (Isaiah14:11-14KJV) and those who reject the Holy Spirit become prideful and stubborn, like Lucifer, to the point that they cannot be convinced of their error, even by the Holy Spirit.
Once someone gets to that point they can never come to the point of repentance and confess their sins. As a result, they can never find mercy and be pardoned.
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
