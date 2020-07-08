Do you know why angels were expelled from heaven?
Last time we saw that pride and self-exaltation led to war in heaven and resulted in Lucifer and his angels being cast out of heaven (Revelation12:7-9KJV). We also saw how we can do the same thing if we fail to acknowledge God as the Giver of every good and perfect gift (James1:17KJV).
We must be careful of pride and glorifying self in our work, social life and even spiritually. Yes, we can even exalt ourselves in our knowledge of the Bible and our relationship with God.
The Bible says, “Wherefore let him that thinketh he standeth take heed lest he fall” (1Corinthians10:12KJV). We must pray constantly lest we fail in the battle of a life devoted to Jesus.
The Bible says, “…be ye therefore sober, and watch unto prayer” (1Peter4:7KJV). If not, we risk losing the battle in living our life for Christ. We must seek the Lord daily, hourly, moment by moment with the purpose of knowing God.
The Bible says, “Evening, and morning, and at noon, will I pray, and cry aloud: and he shall hear my voice” (Psalms55:17KJV). Dwelling on the Word of God is the only way to understand what He requires of us.
The most important thing we can do is to purpose in our heart to serve the Lord and not self. We must seek to become His.
Jesus said, “And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength: this is the first commandment” (Mark12:30KJV).
God promises His help and safety to every one of us who humbly seek the counsel of our Saviour in His Word and cling to His promises (Psalms46:1-11KJV).
We must raise the standard in our life and the place to begin is with a full surrender to God and His will. Pure and simple obedience to all Ten Commandments not nine.
Obeying all of His special directions to each one of us. We cannot neglect anything that He specified because God does not speak of unimportant things.
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
