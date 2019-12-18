Do you know that the Bible talks about a New World Order? The Bible says that when Jesus comes again, “…the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds…” (1Thessalonians4:16-17KJV).
Well, what about those who do not go to heaven with Jesus when He comes. The Bible says, “And the kings of the earth, and the great men, and the rich men, and the chief captains, and the mighty men, and every bondman, and every free man, hid themselves in the dens and in the rocks of the mountains; And said to the mountains and rocks, Fall on us, and hide us from the face of him that sitteth on the throne, and from the wrath of the Lamb” (Revelation6:15-16KJV).
The earth is then burned with fire (2Peter3:10-11KJV).
What happens next is the beginning of the New World Order. The Bible says, “And I saw an angel come down from heaven, having the key of the bottomless pit and a great chain in his hand. And he laid hold on the dragon, that old serpent, which is the Devil, and Satan, and bound him a thousand years, And cast him into the bottomless pit, and shut him up, and set a seal upon him, that he should deceive the nations no more, till the thousand years should be fulfilled: and after that he must be loosed a little season” (Revelation20:1-3KJV).
The devil will be imprisoned here on a totally devastated earth with no one to tempt for 1,000 years. The land will have a Sabbath rest.
But the Bible says that he “must be loosed again a little season” (V3).
What does that mean? Well, the Bible says, “But the rest of the dead lived not again until the thousand years were finished…And when the thousand years are expired, Satan shall be loosed out of his prison… (Revelation20:5, 7KJV). What then?
Next week we will discuss the second part of the New World Order.
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720-934-3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
